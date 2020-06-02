 Council worker rushed to hospital following Lamberhurst collision – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Lamberhurst

Council worker rushed to hospital following Lamberhurst collision

June 2, 2020

One person was seriously injured and flown to a London hospital after a crash involving a bin lorry near Scotney roundabout about 7am today. Three other people received less serious injuries and were taken to Tunbridge Wells Hospital. The A21 remains closed 

