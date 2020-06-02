 Teenager fighting for his life after frenzied knife attack in Harrow – UKNIP
Teenager fighting for his life after frenzied knife attack in Harrow

June 2, 2020

 

 

 A teenager  has been stabbed multiple times following a frenzy attack  on Weald Lane in Harrow

The teenager  has left a teenager fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed and then struck down by a vehicle.

Witnesses claim that Paramedics ripped off the man clothing and trying crying out CPR I could see blood coming out of the holes  the shocked neighbour said. 

 

A Teenager’s pushbike lays near by blood soaked towels and white trainers can be seen laying in the crime scene.

Met Police say the incident occurred at around 9:00pm.

 

A large crime scene remains in place.

Met Police are asking witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting CAD: 7898/01June.

