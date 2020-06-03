A man has been arrested for numerous offences following the swift intervention of officers from the Met’s Operation Venice team.

On Wednesday, 3 June shortly before 6pm a Mercedes car activated an ANPR camera on the eastbound section of the A4. The car made off from police and was initially lost.

At approximately 6.45pm the car was spotted again and made off from police. A pursuit was initiated and at around 6.50pm officers used tactical contact to bring the Mercedes to a halt in Askew Road, W12.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs; dangerous driving; driving while under the influence of drugs and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody.

PC Clem Jones from the Op Venice team said:

“Our officers are highly trained and used their skill to carry out a tactical contact, ensuring this pursuit was concluded in a safe manner for the public and the driver.

“Op Venice officers, along with our colleagues in Met, are committed to ensuring those who engage in serious crime are apprehended and put before the courts.”