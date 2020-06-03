Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a stabbing in Walthamstow

Officers were called at 4.53pm on Tuesday, 2 June to Boundary Road at the junction with Colchester Road, Walthamstow.

A man in his mid-twenties was found with stab wounds to his stomach.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to an east London hospital.

He currently remains in hospital, his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detectives from the North East Command Unit investigate.

Detective Superintendent Paul Whiteman of the North East Command Unit, said: “We are determined to find those responsible for this violence and my detectives are following a number of active leads. It is only with the help or our communities that we can stop young people becoming the victims of such senseless crime and I would appeal to the public to tell us what you know.

“You will see extra officers on patrol today to provide reassurance, please approach them if you have any information, or if you have any concerns that you want to speak about. These are your officers, on your streets, please help them to keep your neighbourhoods safe.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5994/02JUN