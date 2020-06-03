Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott

A serious crash involving a car and cyclist has seen the closure of Four Elms Hill (A228) this morning.

The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance at scene along with Police and Paramedics have been called to the busy roundabout.

Traffic is currently under Police direction.

The dual carriageway toward Rochester is totally closed a workers orange high viz and clothing along with trainers can be seen in the road.

A badly damaged push bike remain in a heap.