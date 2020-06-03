 Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott – UKNIP
Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott

June 3, 2020
A serious crash involving a car and cyclist has seen the closure  of Four Elms Hill (A228) this morning.   
 
The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance at scene  along with Police and Paramedics have been called to the busy roundabout.
 
Traffic is currently under Police direction. 
The dual carriageway toward Rochester is totally closed a workers orange high viz and clothing along with trainers can be seen in the road.
 
A badly damaged push bike remain in a  heap.
An Audi A3 with a badly damaged windscreen remains between the lanes.
 
It is unclear if the driver has been arrested for any offences. 
Traffic is at a standstill with long delays.
Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route
Kent Police have been approached for comment
