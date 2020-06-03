 Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Wainscott

Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott

June 3, 2020
A serious crash involving a car and cyclist has seen the closure  of Four Elms Hill (A228) this morning.   The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance at scene  along with Police and Paramedics.
 
A road closure remain in both direction whilst the person is being treated. 
More to follow
 
