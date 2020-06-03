Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott
Council worker rushed to hospital following Lamberhurst collision
One person was seriously injured and flown to a London hospital after a crash involving a bin lorry near Scotney roundabout about 7am today. Three...
Teenager fighting for his life after frenzied knife attack in Harrow
A teenager has been stabbed multiple times following a frenzy attack on Weald Lane in Harrow The teenager has left a teenager...
Teenager fighting for his life after frenzied knife attack in Harrow
A teenager has been stabbed multiple times following a frenzy attack on Weald Lane in Harrow The teenager has left a teenager...
A27 closed in Portsmouth after UPS lorry overturns
Police in Hampshire are dealing with a multiple vehicle incident on the A27 justeast from Portsmouth. Those involved have escaped with minor...
Man part of international organised group jailed over $4 million diamond theft
A French national has been jailed for his involvement in a 2016 jewellery theft in which an estimated £4 million worth of diamonds was stolen...
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two women died following a disturbance at a property in Salisbury
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two women died following a disturbance at a property in Salisbury. We received a call from a...
The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries
The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries. Paul...
Man Jailed After Causing ‘Catastrophic’ Life-Changing Injuries To Four-Week-Old Baby
A man has been jailed after causing ‘Catastrophic’ life-changing injuries to a defenceless four-week-old baby boy. Following a long and detailed...
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an ‘acid attack’
Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an ‘acid attack’ on 10th September 2019. He parked a Ford Ka with distinctive twin...
Firefighters were called to a fire at a market stall in Elephant and Castle
Firefighters were called to a fire at a market stall on the junction between Elephant Road and New Kent Road in Elephant and Castle. Half of a market...
Fire crews battle to save Dagenham Play centre after flames rip through
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a range of shops with flats above and a play centre on Church Elm Lane in...
Three patients had to be rescued from vulnerable positions in two separate incidents over the weekend in North Staffordshire.
Three patients had to be rescued from vulnerable positions in two separate incidents over the weekend in North Staffordshire. On both...
Police are appealing for information after 67 pink piglets were stolen from a farm
Police are appealing for information after 67 pink piglets were stolen from a farm in Damerham, Fordingbridge. The six-week-old piglets were stolen...
Four men have been charged as part of Operation Dextran, an intelligence-led operation to tackle the supply and dealing of Class A drugs across London and the Home Counties
Four men have been charged as part of Operation Dextran, an intelligence-led operation to tackle the supply and dealing of Class A drugs across...
Jewellery has been reported stolen during a burglary in Rochester
Jewellery has been reported stolen during a burglary in Rochester. Kent Police is investigating a report that five men forced their way into a...
Two arrested after reports of Trio entering property with a gun
Two people have been arrested in Haringey following a call to police reporting a man armed with a firearm. Officers were called at about 11.20pm on...
Drug dealer left with rags after cops seize clothing
A drug dealer’s designer clothing and footwear were seized by investigators after he was arrested with cocaine in Tunbridge Wells. On 9...
Four horses killed in stable blaze
Crews were called to Wood Row, Hatfield Broad Oak, this morning after reports of a stable fire. Watch Manager Mark Nevill, Leaden Roding Fire...
Drunk driver arrested after ploughing into railing in Sittingbourne
Emergency services attended a car crashed into railings and overturned on the A2 East Street near Aldi around 10:30pm last night. The man driver of...
Renewed appeal after death of man found in serious condition in Canterbury
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have renewed their appeal for information following the death of a man...
Police appeal for dash cam following fatal collision
Detectives investigating a collision in Croydon are appealing for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Police and London...
Appeal for witnesses after driver sadly dies in East Dean collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager sadly died in an East Dean collision. Officers were called to the A259 between East Dean and...
UPDATEDArmed Police storm Tottenham property late on Sunday evening,
Armed Police have carried out raid at property in Tottenham late on Sunday evening A major operation involving twenty armed officers has...
Police car involved in collision with van on busy A40 Junction
Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision involving a police car and white van at the junction of Old Oak Common Lane and the A40...
Light aircraft ditches off Calshot Spit
At 2.43pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received numerous reports that a light aircraft had ditched into the water off Calshot Spit on the Solent. It...
Fire crews continue to battle Thursley blaze
Over 50 firefighters are continuing to deal with the large fire at #Thursley Common. Please continue to avoid the area. This deer was rescued and is...
Reports of Fire breaking out on the 34th Floor of The London Shard
Fire crews from across London have been scrambled to Smoke issuing from the 34th Floor of the London Shard. A number of fire appliances have...
Man charged with attempted murder after Chatham stabbing
A 39-year-old man is to appear in court charged with attempted murder in Chatham. A man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the neck...