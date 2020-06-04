A27 closed near Eastbourne after two car smash

The A27 in East Sussex is currently closed in both directions between the A26 (Beddingham) and the A2270 (Polegate) near Eastbourne. The closure is in place due to a serious 2 car collision with the road is likely to remain closed until approx. midday to allow Sussex Police to conduct collision investigation.

Diversion are in place via the following routes:

Eastbound diverted traffic following the hollow diamond symbol will exit the A27 onto the A26 Southbound at Beddingham and travel southwards to the junction with A259. At this junction it enter the A259 east towards Eastbourne. It will remain on the A259 until the junction with the A2270 where it will enter the A2270 northbound towards the A27, meeting the A27 at Cophall Roundabout where it can resume.

West bound diverted traffic following the hollow triangle symbol will exit the A27 at the Cophall roundabout onto the A22 north bound on which it will travel until the Golden Cross junction, where it will exit the A22 onto the B2124 westbound. It will then remain on this until the junction with the B2192 where it will turn south west towards the junction with the A26. At this junction it will enter the A26, remain on it through the Cuilfail tunnel to the junction with the A27 at the Southerham Roundabout where it can resume.