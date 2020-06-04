Attempted Murder investigation has been launched after three adults and a child were shot in Brent

Brent,London Thursday 4th June 2020 An investigation has been launched after three adults and a child were shot in Brent.

One shocked neighbour has said the man was shot 6 times getting out of the car

The child was also shot in the head.

Police were called at 9,45pm on Wednesday, 3 June, to shots fired in Energen Close, Harlesden NW10.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found four people suffering gunshot injuries.

A vehicle remain parked outside the property with the windows shot out.

Three of the injured are adults and one is a young child. All four have been taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police await an assessment of their conditions and will release further details when possible.

There has been no arrest at this stage. Enquires continue to establish the circumstances.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 8326/03june. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

A Section 60 order is in place for the borough of Brent until 0700hrs on Thursday, 4 June.

A dispersal zone has also been authorised for the Harlesden area. There will be additional police ©UKNIP