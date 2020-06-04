Attempted murder on Albania drug dealer in Barking

Officers are working at the scene of a shooting in Barking. After a broad light attack on a suspected drug dealer.

Police were called around 2.14pm on Thursday, 4 June to Wilmington Gardens, Barking, following reports of shots fired.

Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues, as well as LAS and London’s Air Ambulance.

Officers located two males, both in their 20s. One of the males had suffered gunshot injuries and has been taken to hospital – he is in critical condition.

The other male has also been taken to hospital; his condition is not thought to be life-threatening. He did not sustain gunshot injuries.

At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

An extensive crime scene is in place as officers work to fully establish what happened.

If you saw the incident, or have images or video that could assist police, please call 101 ref CAD 3913/4 June.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.