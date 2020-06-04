 Canterbury uni launch probe after mimicking’ the killing of George Floyd images is shared – UKNIP
Canterbury uni launch probe after mimicking’ the killing of George Floyd images is shared

June 4, 2020

The University of Kent and the University’s students union, Kent Union, say they are investigating a “deeply disturbing and highly insensitive image” allegedly involving Univerity attendees ‘mimicking’ the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, America.

