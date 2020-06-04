Man dies in fatal collision with a lorry on A127

A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the A127 during the early hours of this morning, Thursday 4 June.

Police were called shortly after 2am with reports that a Vauxhall Astra had been in collision with a lorry on South Arterial Road near to the A128 roundabout, Brentwood Road.

Despite efforts from paramedics, the man, aged in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

The road, which was shut whilst the incident was ongoing, has now re-opened.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can call 101 quoting incident 69 of 4 June.