 Woman arrested for attacking railway staff – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Ramsgate

Woman arrested for attacking railway staff

June 4, 2020

A female was arrested by officers at #ramsgate for assaulting an  Southern eastern enforcement officer by hitting him in the face and spitting at him. Enforcement officers were trying to deal with a revenue dispute at the location. Assaults on staff wil not be tolerated!

FacebookTwitter