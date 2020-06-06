EOD officers called to Turners Close in Ashford

Police and bomb disposal experts were called to Turner Close around 11:45pm on Friday night. The call came after a small suspicious object was reported to be on fire in a tree outside the window of a property. The item has been taken away for forensic examination. Police are said to be carrying out enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV to establish the circumstances of the incident. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Turner Close or the alleyway leading into the street should call the East Kent appeal line on 01843 222289 with reference 04-1557.