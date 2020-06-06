Man charged after shopping centre attack

An unprovoked assault on a shopper has resulted in a man being charged.

The incident happened in the Orchard Shopping Centre, Dartford, at around 4pm on 1 June 2020 where a 60-year-old man reported being punched in the chest by a person unknown to him. The shopper had not spoken to the offender before the incident.

Kent Police was called and officers carried out a search of the area and arrested a man in East Hill.

While in custody three officers were also assaulted and a cell was damaged.

Majid Bouzid, 26, of no fixed address has been charged with assault, criminal damage and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 7 July 2020.