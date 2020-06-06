Manhunt launched after man is gunned down on Hackney estate

A fatal shooting probe launched after man shot multiple times in back garden of a property on Brackenfield Close.

Shocked neighbours have revealed that shots were fired and a blue and white tent has been put in the rear garden. Police were called at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, 5 June, to reports of shots fired in Brackenfield Close, E5.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man in his twenties suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite the efforts of medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Detectives have launched an urgent investigation.

At this early stage, officers are working to establish the full circumstances.

There has been no arrest. Cordons remain in place at the scene, where a full forensic examination has commenced.

A section 60 has been authorised across the borough of Hackney from 12.15am until 3.115pm on Saturday, 6 June.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, reference 8894/5June. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.