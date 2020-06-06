Serious collision closes M2 motorway in both directions near Faversham

The M2 is currently closed westbound from Junction Six to Junction Five.

The closure is due to a road traffic collision in which Kent Police lead the response and are working with all emergency services at the scene and air ambulance has also been called to the incident that happen just after 8.30pm on Saturday evening. Hundreds of driver at trapped in both South and northbound closures.

Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible. There are currently no delays approaching the closure.

Diversions are signed by the solid square diversion symbol, the route guidance is as follows:

London bound diverted traffic will exit the M2 at junction 6 and enter A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock.

At the roundabout junction with the A252 it will exit west towards Charing and the A20 junction there. At this junction it will enter the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20 where it will then enter the M20 and travel London Bound until Junction 7. Here it will exit and enter the north bound A249 towards the M2 Junction 5 where it can resume.