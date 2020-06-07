A demonstration for Justice for George Floyd continues in Whitehall

A demonstration took place in central London on Saturday, 6 June for Justice for George Floyd.

Officers engaged with those taking part, and while the majority of demonstrators were peaceful and left central London after the planned event, a number remained in Whitehall and became violent towards officers.

The 29 arrests were for a variety of offences, including violent disorder, public order offences and assault on emergency service workers.

A total of 14 officers were injured – two seriously.

An officer from the Met’s Mounted Branch was seen to fall from her horse. She was taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition; her injuries are not life-threatening. The circumstances of what happened will be examined.

We are aware of a number of additional protests planned across London today, Sunday, 8 June. Officers will be out across the capital working hard to keep those attending safe.

Superintendent Jo Edwards, spokesperson for policing today’s demonstrations, said: “The violent and hostile scenes officers faced yesterday were completely unacceptable. It is shocking that a number were attacked and injured.

“Officers come to work every day to protect the public, and over the past week have worked hard to manage peaceful protest. Yesterday, they showed extreme resilience throughout a difficult day.

They are trained to make dynamic decisions in incredibly complex environments, and I am proud of their bravery and professionalism.

“Today, officers are out across the capital preparing for another day of demonstrations. I want to be clear that violence towards them will not be tolerated.

“It is vital people remember the risk of Coronavirus has not gone. By attending a mass gathering, you risk the spread of this deadly virus and we would urge people to stay at home and make your voices heard in other ways.”

+ Those arrested are:

[A] A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;



[B] A 17-year-old male, from Hackney, on suspicion of criminal damage;



[C] A 23-year-old man, from Harlesden, on suspicion of a public order offence;



[D] A 30-year-old man, from Sidcup, [no further details at this time];



[E] A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;

[F] 20-year-old man, from Hayes, on suspicion of a public order offence;



[G] A 19-year-old man, from Penge, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;



[H] A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;



[I] A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;



[J] A 32-year-old man, from Lambeth, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;



[K] A 19-year-old man, from Hammersmith, on suspicion of a public order offence;



[L] A 49-year-old woman, from Kensington, on suspicion of obstructing the highway;



[M] A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;



[N] A 24-year-old man, from Bramley, on suspicion of a public order offence;



[O] A 19-year-old man, from Clacton-on-Sea, on suspicion of a public order offence;

[P] A 24-year-old man, from Bromley, [no further details at this time];[Q] A 26-year-old man, from Lewisham, on suspicion of a public order offence;[R] A 19-year-old man, from Islington, [no further details at this time];[S] A 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;[T] A 16-year-old boy, from Dagenham, on suspicion of a public order offence;[U] A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;[V] A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;[W] A 17-year-old male, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;[X] A 17-year-old male, of no fixed address, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;[Y] A 34-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;[Z] A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;[AA] A 35-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer;[BB] A 21-year-old woman, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence;[CC] A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of a public order offence.

Images are from the Protest on Sunday afternoon