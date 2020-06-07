Dramatic moment Police pull taser on a man suspected of carrying a knife in Folkestone

Dramatic pictures show officers in Kent jumping from a car with taser drawn to stop a man who was suspected of carrying a knife.

The stop was carried out on Park farm Road in Folkestone on Sunday afternoon.

Officers in the vehicle had been trying to stop the man who continued to ignore officers requests.

Officers in a marked vehicle then continued at slow speed to follow the man before jumping from vehicle with a taser screaming at the man to get on his knees outside the Broadlands day care centre.

A second officer swiftly moved and cuffed the man as shocked motorists looked in disbelief that this is unfolding in front of them.

The man was then searched and released after no weapon was found .