A Morrisons lorry crashed into the railway bridge over Eridge Road at around 6pm on Saturday . The trailer was about 8 inches higher than the 14’ 6” bridge. No injuries reported.
Lorry ploughs into railway bridge in Kent
-
Detectives investigating an attempted murder yesterday in #Galleywood have arrested a man this morning, Wednesday 3 June. A 19-year...
Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott
A serious crash involving a car and cyclist has seen the closure of Four Elms Hill (A228) this morning. The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance at...
