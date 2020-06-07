Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in East Ham

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at approximately 9.50pm on Monday, 25 May to reports of a car that had collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way, E6.

Two men, both occupants of the car, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. The men – both aged in their 20s – remain there; their injuries are not life-threatening.

Their families have been informed.

At this stage, it is not known whether any other vehicles were involved.

Officers are keen to trace any witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, that captured the incident or the events leading up to it.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874. You can also call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 9726/25May.