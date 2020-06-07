Police find body of missing Gravesend man Gary Stapley

Kent Police have released a sad update that they are no longer appealing for information to locate a missing man from High Halstow, near Rochester.

The update comes following the discovery of a body in earlier on Sunday morning.

Formal identity has not yet taken place however the family of Gary Stapley, who is 46 and was last known to have been in Gravesend on 3 June, have been made aware.

Mr Stapley death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police officers involved in the search for missing Gary thank the public for the information given to them during the appeal to locate Gary