Police in Kent appeal for witnesses after M2 motorway horror crash

Collision investigators are appealing for information after a one-vehicle collision on the M2 which left the driver with serious injuries.

At 7.42pm on Saturday 7 June 2020, a white Citroen C1 left the carriageway during heavy rain, striking a tree on the embankment on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 6 and 5 near Faversham.

The driver was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and dashcam footage of the incident. Any witnesses are being urged to contact 01622 798539, quoting reference JW/49/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk