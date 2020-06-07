Two Woman found naked and murdered in North West London Park

Wembley,North West London, Sunday 7thJune 2020 Two women found dead in north-west London park

Police have launched a double murder probe after they were called to Fryent country park in Wembley after reports pair had been found unresponsive

Police were called to Fryent country park on Slough Lane in Wembley shortly after 1pm on Sunday after reports that two women had been found unresponsive.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

Homicide detectives have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue, the Met said. No arrests have been made and the next of kin have been informed.

A postmortem examination would take place in due course, police said.