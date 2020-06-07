 Two Woman found naked and murdered in North West London Park – UKNIP
Two Woman found naked and murdered in North West London Park

June 7, 2020

Wembley,North West London, Sunday 7thJune 2020 Two women found dead in north-west London parkPolice called to Fryent country park in Wembley after reports pair had been found unresponsivePolice were called to Fryent country park on Slough Lane in Wembley shortly after 1pm on Sunday after reports that two women had been found unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.Homicide detectives have been informed and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue, the Met said. No arrests have been made and the next of kin have been informed.Gerry Campbell, a former Scotland Yard detective chief superintendent, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Tragic news emerging as the bodies of 2 women are found in London’s Fryent country park, Kinsbury. Awaits further details from @metpoliceuk on the circumstances. More grieving family and friends. #RIP”The Josh Hanson Trust, an anti-knife crime charity, tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families at this time.”A postmortem examination would take place in due course, police said.©UKNIP
