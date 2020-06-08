Man gunned down in Shepherds Bush drive by shooting

A murder investigation is underway following a shooting in Shepherds Bush.

Police were called at approximately 12.40am on Monday, 8 June to reports of man suffering gunshot injuries in Askew Road, W12.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man – believed aged in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.26am.

Enquiries are underway to locate and inform next of kin.

No arrests; enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD224/8Jun.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.