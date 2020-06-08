Search for Adam Beynon from Crawley

Police in West Sussex are looking for a man who has not been seen since mid-May, and may have been in South London.

Adam Beynon, 29, was last seen near Crawley railway station on 20 May and told a friend he would go to Purley to beg, but hasn’t been seen since.

Adam, from Brighton Road, Crawley, is described as white, 6’2″ and thin, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a thin black hooded jacket, shiny grey shorts and black trainers. He was carrying a dark blue/orange sleeping bag and may have had a cycle with him.

Police believe he may also have been in the Croydon area, as well as Purley.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, should contact Sussex Police on 101 or online quoting serial 1181