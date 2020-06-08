Twelve people have been arrested as part of the ongoing demonstrations in central London.

The majority of the arrests were made for public order offences. One was for criminal damage following an incident at the Cenotaph.

The vast majority of demonstrators passed through central London today without issue, however, a small minority have once again provoked scenes of violence.

A number of demonstrators launched attacks at officers and threw objects including glass bottles and fireworks at them. A total of eight officers have received injuries.

Spokesperson for the protests, Superintendent Jo Edwards, said: “Regrettably officers were faced with further scenes of violence and disorder following a day of predominantly peaceful protest throughout the capital.

“This is a hugely impassioned movement and we understand the public’s desire to have their voices heard – however it is not right that this passion has turned into violent attacks on officers.

“I would like to thank our officers, and those from the City of London Police and British Transport Police for their professionalism in the face of entirely unacceptable behaviour.

“Overnight our policing operation will continue and I would urge demonstrators thinking of returning to stay at home.

The threat of Coronavirus remains very real, and we need you to protect yourselves, your friends and your family.”

Share on social media