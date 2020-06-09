Detectives are renewing appeals for information following a shooting in Barking.

Police were called at around 2.15pm on Thursday, 4 June to Wilmington Gardens, following reports of shots fired.

Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues, as well as the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance.

Officers located two injured males. A 24-year-old man [Victim 1] had suffered gunshot injuries; he was taken by the LAS to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

His family has been informed.

The second victim was also taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not life-threatening. He did not sustain gunshot injuries.

An investigation has been launched by Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who is yet to come forward.

A 16-year-old boy [A] who was arrested on suspicion of affray on the day of the shooting has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you saw the incident, or have images or video that could assist police, please call 101 quoting reference CAD 3913/04Jun.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.