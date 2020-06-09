Detectives investigating the murder of Asante Campbell in Hendon have charged a third person with his murder

A 17-year-old attended a north London police station on Monday, 8 June and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was later charged with the murder of Mr Campbell and kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 9 June.

Two men have previously been charged.

Hafid Abdi Mohammed Omar, 19, of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 3 March. He was charged with murder on Thursday, 5 March.

Kofi Abusah, 19, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Colchester on 11 March and charged with murder the following evening.

Both men will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 3 July.

The charges follow the murder of 24-year-old Asante Campbell in Hendon on Saturday, 29 February.

Officers were called just after 9pm, to a report that a silver VW Polo car had collided with a parked car in Parson Street, NW4.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended and found 24-year-old Asante Campbell inside the VW Polo suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a north London hospital where he died later that evening.