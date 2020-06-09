Murder investigation launched following death of sisters in Wembley

Police were called to Fryent Country Park, Slough Lane at 1.08pm on Sunday, 7 June to a report of two women found unresponsive.



Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and they were pronounced dead at the scene.



While formal identification awaits, police are confident that the deceased are sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who lived in Harrow and Brent respectively.



Next of kin have been informed. Their family are being supported by specially trained officers.



Post-mortem examinations will be scheduled in due course.



Detectives have begun an extensive investigation to fully establish what happened.



At this stage Nicole and Bibaa are thought to have been among a group of around 10 people who congregated in the park from around 19:00hrs on Friday, 5 June to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.



Gradually people are believed to have left throughout the evening until only Nicole and Bibaa remained.



They were both reported as missing to police late on Saturday, 6 June when they did not return home, before they were discovered on Sunday.



Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating, with the assistance of officers from the North West Command Unit.



The deaths are being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation has begun.



An extensive crime scene remains in the park.



There have been no arrests.



Senior investigating officer DCI Simon Harding said:“We are in the very early stages of the investigation and are working hard to find out what led to these two women losing their lives. Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need answers. They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with this horrific incident.



“I need to hear from anyone who was in Fryent Country Park on the evening of Friday, 5 June, or early into Saturday, 6 June. The area the group were situated in is around a five minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance of the park, leading to a hill area.



“The area the group were in would be a well-known spot to sit and look over London. If you were in that area of the park from the evening of 5 June through to Sunday lunchtime, noticed the group, or saw anything else suspicions, please contact us immediately.



“You may have stumbled upon items of property, but not realised the significance of them. If you did, you may well have information that could assist us hugely. No matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us via the incident room on 0208 721 4205, or via 101.”



North West Borough Commander Roy Smith, said: “This is an awful incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family.



“We are working closely with the investigation team to ensure we get answers to what has happened. Local officers will be conducting reassurance patrols and will be happy to speak to any concerned residents.”



Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun.