Police find car used in Hackney fatal shooting

Detectives investigating the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson have released an image of a car they believe may have been used by those responsible.

The car, a large Volvo estate, was recovered by detectives on the morning of Saturday, 6 June after it had been abandoned in Cowper Road, N16. The car was undamaged when found and was bearing the false registration plate EX18EXE.

This development came just hours after Samson was fatally shot at 11.30pm on Friday 5 June in Brackenfield Close, E5.

Samson was found suffering gunshot injuries. Despite the efforts of medics and officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene

A post-mortem examination revealed cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

The murder is being investigated by Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said:“The Volvo was found abandoned the morning after Samson had been fatally shot late on Friday night. When it was discovered by police it was bearing a false registration plate and in the days and weeks beforehand may have been on different plates.

“The car is a large estate vehicle and had some distinguishing features in that there were scuff marks to both corners of the front bumper and the front passenger door mirror was held on with tape.

“I am really keen to hear from anyone that has seen this Volvo or knows who drives it. My officers and I need to hear from you if you have any information about this car, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be your information could be key to our investigation.

“Equally I am keen to hear from anyone that witnessed the shooting in Brackenfield Close on Friday night or anyone that has any other information that might assist the investigation.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life and has left his family and friends devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, then please get in contact.”

Members of the public can now directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/01MPS20R01-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865, or call 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released on bail to return on a date in early July.