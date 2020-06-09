Police watchdog put officers in clear over taser deployment

At 7.40pm on Tuesday, 21 April officers attended an address in Bromley Road, N17, to carry out arrest enquiries as part of a long running operation to tackle drugs supply linked to serious violence in the Borough of Haringey.

A 22-year-old man located inside the address was arrested and later charged with encouraging another to commit an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007.

A 52-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing/resisting a police constable in the execution of duties but was de-arrested at the scene. She was subsequently charged with the offence after being interviewed by police under caution at a later date.

As officers entered the premises, a man came downstairs and started moving towards an officer suddenly. He was ordered to remain where he was but continued towards officers who, after several warnings, deployed a Taser.

The man was not arrested, but was assessed by the London Ambulance Service at the scene. He did not require further medical treatment.

Officers from the North Area Command Unit have liaised with the family to discuss any concerns they have about the incident.

The incident, including body worn footage, has been reviewed by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and no indication of misconduct has been identified.