The investigation continues into the death of a man in Chadwell Heath.

Police were called at approximately 10.20pm on Wednesday, 27 May to reports of a fight at a residential address on Cross Road, Chadwell Heath.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man unconscious; he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He died in hospital on Friday, 29 May.

He has been named as 35-year-old Melvin Trotman from South Woodford; his family has been informed.

A post mortem was conducted, however, the exact cause of death still awaits further forensic tests.

At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It is believed the deceased and the arrested man were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 9563/27MAY