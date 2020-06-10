A stolen dog found wandering next to a busy dual carriageway near Maidstone has been returned to its rightful owner.

Peanut, a seven-month-old Cavapoo, was recovered by a motorist at around 7am on Wednesday 10 June 2020, after he was spotted on the central reservation of the A249, Detling Hill. He was passed into the hands of attending officers and checks later uncovered a microchip which led to him being reunited with his owner.

Peanut had been reported stolen, along with eight other dogs, from kennels near Sandwich between 6 June and 7 June. Five of the other dogs had also previously been recovered after they were located left in locations close to the crime scene and at an area in Swale. An investigation into the theft is ongoing and three dogs remain outstanding – a female pug, a male poodle and a female cocker spaniel.

Anyone with information which may assist enquiries is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/95763/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Kent Police has an established team dedicated to education and enforcement in relation to dogs. Part of the team’s role is to help promote initiatives such as microchipping and to work with the charity DogLost to reunite missing or stolen dogs with their owners.