Car thef with a cheeky grin sought in Gillingham.

A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a theft from a car in Gillingham.

The vehicle was parked in Broadway when it was broken into between 22 May and 23 May 2020. A purse inside the vehicle was reported stolen, along with a number of winning scratch cards and a necklace of sentimental value. The items were hidden from view inside the vehicle before they were stolen.

Investigators have now identified a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries. Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/87851/20. You can also call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org