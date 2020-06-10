Man arrested in Barking drive by shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting in Barking have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man was arrested at an address in West Ealing on Tuesday, 9 June. He has been taken into custody.

The arrest follows an incident on 4 June in Wilmington Gardens, where officers located two injured males who had suffered gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old man [Victim 1] remains in a critical condition in hospital. The second victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is being led by Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who is yet to come forward.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of affray on the day of the shooting has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you saw the incident, or have images or video that could assist police, please call 101 quoting reference CAD 3913/04Jun.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.