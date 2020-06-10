Man slashed in the face following racist attack in Dagenham

Detectives release an image of a man they would like to trace following a racially aggravated stabbing in east London.

Police were called at around 8.30pm on Thursday, 21 May to an address in Farmway, Dagenham to reports of an assault.

Officers attended the scene to discover a male suffering from a slash wound to his face.

The victim was at the home of a friend when the male suspect – who was also at the address – approached him and directed racist insults at him. The victim asked him to stop and the suspect left the property. But he returned a short while later and confronted the victim, producing a knife which he used to slash him to the face. Still holding the knife, he then lunged at him twice, but the victim was able to get away and ran outside. The suspect then left the address.

Officers are keen to speak with 39-year-old Daniel Weston, who is believed to life locally, in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Marvin Turner, from the East Area Safeguarding Command, said: “This was an appalling and completely unprovoked attack on the victim – based solely on the colour of his skin – which has left him anxious and re-living the incident.

“Hate crime of any kind is abhorrent and will simply not be tolerated. I know the public will share our disgust at this incident and would ask that anyone who can assist with the whereabouts of Daniel Weston or provide any information which could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

If it assists with appeals, the victim is a black man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 8991/21May. Or tweet @MetCC.

If you have information about this incident and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/. It is 100 per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.