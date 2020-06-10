One rescued from Esher property after blazes rips through £1.6 million pound property

Officers from Surrey Police say they currently assisting on Lammas Lane.
A 100 metre cordon and associated road closures have been put in place.
Detectives release an image of a man they would like to trace following a racially aggravated stabbing in east London. Police were called at around 8...
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a theft from a car in Gillingham. The vehicle was parked in Broadway when it was broken into...
Detectives investigating a shooting in Barking have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. The man was arrested at an address...
Police were called to Fryent Country Park, Slough Lane at 1.08pm on Sunday, 7 June to a report of two women found unresponsive.Officers and London...
A police helicopter has been searching following a crash on Lee High Road near The Old Tigers Head in Lee at around 9:00pm on Tuesday evening. One...
At 7.40pm on Tuesday, 21 April officers attended an address in Bromley Road, N17, to carry out arrest enquiries as part of a long running operation...
A man has been found guilty of the murder of 40-year-old Gavin Garraway who was fatally stabbed in 2019. Zion Chiata, 20 of Patmore Estate, SW8 was...
Detectives investigating the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson have released an image of a car they believe may have been used by those...
More than £30,000 seized and 27 arrests made in joint operation to drive down violent crime. On Monday, 8 June, officers from the Met worked...
The investigation continues into the death of a man in Chadwell Heath. Police were called at approximately 10.20pm on Wednesday, 27 May to reports of...
London City Airport has today announced that it will reopen for commercial flights from the end of June after being closed for the past three months...
Detectives are renewing appeals for information following a shooting in Barking. Police were called at around 2.15pm on Thursday, 4 June to...
Detectives investigating the murder of Asante Campbell in Hendon have charged a third person with his murder A 17-year-old attended a north London...
A murder investigation is underway following a shooting in Shepherds Bush. Police were called at approximately 12.40am on Monday, 8 June to reports...
Police in West Sussex are looking for a man who has not been seen since mid-May, and may have been in South London. Adam Beynon, 29, was last seen...
Twelve people have been arrested as part of the ongoing demonstrations in central London. The majority of the arrests were made for public...
Wembley,North West London, Sunday 7thJune 2020 Two women found dead in north-west London park Police have launched a double murder probe after they...
A demonstration took place in central London on Saturday, 6 June for Justice for George Floyd. Officers engaged with those taking part, and while the...
A Morrisons lorry crashed into the railway bridge over Eridge Road at around 6pm on Saturday . The trailer was about 8 inches higher than the 14’ 6”...
Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at approximately 9.50pm on Monday, 25 May to reports of a car that had collided with...
Kent Police have released a sad update that they are no longer appealing for information to locate a missing man from High Halstow, near Rochester. ...
Collision investigators are appealing for information after a one-vehicle collision on the M2 which left the driver with serious injuries. ...
Dramatic pictures show officers in Kent jumping from a car with taser drawn to stop a man who was suspected of carrying a knife. The stop was...
The M2 is currently closed westbound from Junction Six to Junction Five. The closure is due to a road traffic collision in which Kent Police lead...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal shooting in Hackney. Officers were called at approximately 11.30pm on...
An unprovoked assault on a shopper has resulted in a man being charged. The incident happened in the Orchard Shopping Centre, Dartford, at around 4pm...