 One rescued from Esher property after blazes rips through £1.6 million pound property
June 10, 2020
Fire crews from Surrey, West Sussex  and London  have been called to a large fire at Lammas Lane in #Esher at 2.30pm on Wednesday.  Twelve fire engines including 2 aerial ladder platforms  and  two  water carriers were sent to the incident.
Firefighters rescued 1 occupant.  Four jets, two hose reels and  4 sets of breathing apparatus are being used.

 
Lammas Lane is closed in both directions to assist with fire fighting activities . Nearby residents should keep doors and windows closed. 
 

Officers from Surrey Police say they currently assisting on Lammas Lane.

 

A 100 metre cordon and associated road closures have been put in place.

