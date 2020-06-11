Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Askew Road have named the victim.

Alexander Kareem, 20 from Shepherds Bush was found at 12.40am on Monday, 8 June on Askew Road suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed Alexander had just been to the convenience store and was walking in the direction of his home address.

A post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday, 9 June and gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen. Formal identification has now taken place.

Alexander’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating and are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind the attack. At this stage, there have been no arrests but enquiries are continuing.

A white Range Rover, seen in the area before the shooting and later found burned out on Ascott Avenue is a key line of inquiry at this time, and anyone who knows of its whereabouts leading up to this, or who may have been driving it, are asked to call police.

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured either the shooting or the Range Rover on dash cam.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, said: “Alexander was just 20 years old when his life came to an end in such a tragic way. We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice. We continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward. The white Range Rover seen in the area and later found burned out is also a key part of the investigation.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Alexander’s family at this time.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call 101 quoting CAD 224/08June.