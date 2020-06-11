Isle of Sheppey man pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

An Isle of Sheppey man has pleaded guilty to three separate charges of making indecent images of a child as well as possession of an extreme pornographic image of children, a court heard.

Benjamin Street 22, of Petunia Avenue, Minster on Sea, pleaded guilty to three charges of possession of indecent and making indecent photograph of child, with 171 Category A – the most serious – images, 178 Category B images, and 158 Category C images.

Prosecutor Chelsea Clarke said :Street was arrested on 7th January after police had searched his home and seized three electronic devices following information from the National Crime Agency.

During his arrested and when questioned he said that he got the images from Instagram.

Ms Clarke said analysis of the devices then found over 350 images.

During a brief hearing at Medway Magistrates court Street entered Guilty pleas to all charges.

Ms Clarke said the starting point for possession of images of Category A was 12 months’ custody, and made an application to the magistrates that their sentencing powers of six months in custody was not suitable.

Following the representations, magistrates said they felt the case should be sentenced in crown court. Street was released on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Maidstone Crown Court He was also ordered to register with the police under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003.