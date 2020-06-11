Major emergency Response to Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone

Police,Fire crews, South East Coast Ambulance Hart Teams,and Coastguard search and rescue teams have this afternoon been supporting the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance after it is understood that a number of people have fallen from the cliffs within the Battle of Britain Memorial grounds.

Emergency crews were called at around 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon after report that a man had fallen whilst taking a selfie from the edge of the cliffs.

At the time the area was being hit with high winds. An image shows two men on the edge of cliffs prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Specialist technical rescue teams from the Kent fire and rescue service are working with coastguard rescue teams from Dover and Folkestone and two other teams to assist in the recovery of those involved.

Due to failing of the fire services equipment the recovery operation is being hampered.

Scene of crime officers and detectives have also been seen arriving at the site.

A Spokesman for Kent Police has reconfirm to confirm further details of the ongoing incident apart from to confirm that officers were called to a concern for welfare this afternoon and continue to work with other agencies.

The MCA have been appoarached for comment