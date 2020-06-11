Man jailed after double stabbing involving an 11 month old baby

A man has been given a life sentence after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife and an 11-month-old baby.

Rehan Khan, 27 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder at the Old Bailey on Monday, 13 May.

On Wednesday, 10 June, at Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 16 years.

The court heard that on 4 June 2018, Khan knocked on the door of a property in Feltham, knowing his wife was inside.

He barged his way into the house and, following an argument, produced a knife from his waistband and threatened his wife and others in the property, stating he was going to kill them and himself.

A short time later, police received a call raising concerns for the safety of Khan’s wife as they had not been able to get hold of her.

On arrival at the property, officers found the 32-year-old victim and an 11-month-old child both suffering multiple stab wounds. They were both taken to hospital where they remained for a number of months.

Detectives from the Met’s West Area Safeguarding Team began an investigation, with assistance from the Homicide and Major Crime Command and initiated a manhunt to locate Khan, who had fled the scene.

Two days later, on 6 June 2018, Khan was arrested for attempted murder after he presented himself at a west London police station.

The following day he was charged as above and remanded in custody.

On sentencing, the judge said Khan was a dangerous individual who had shown no remorse for his actions.

Detective Constable Tom Bradshaw, who led the investigation, said: “Rehan Khan inflicted significant injuries to his wife and a young child – injuries that would have been worse if not for the quick intervention of emergency services.

“He also carried out these attacks in front of others who will never be able to forget what they saw that night. We are pleased he has now been brought to justice and will spend a significant amount of time behind bars.”