A motorcyclist is said to have suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car on Manor Road around 6pm on Thursday. Air ambulance reportedly attended and the rider was airlifted.
Motorcyclist airlifted following collision in Erith
Man gunned down in Shepherds Bush drive by shooting

A murder investigation is underway following a shooting in Shepherds Bush. Police were called at approximately 12.40am on Monday, 8 June to reports...
