Turkish families at war in Chatham over corner shop

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed multiple times on Thursday afternoon following a stabbing attack in Chatham

A road remains under police cordon following the attack that is understood to involve two families that are at war with each other. A knife used by the attack was thrown on to the roof of a property and had to be recovered by the fire and rescue service.

Hartington Road still has a very large police presence with officers come and going from one property. Shocked neighbours who asked not to be named said that the dispute was now getting silly.

The Chatham express international food store also remains under Police Guard after it’s understood that an argument started in the shop.

One shocked neighbour said they had seen Police remove a large knife and a baseball bat from the scene of the stabbing that was carried out by one man.

Kent Police have been approached for comment