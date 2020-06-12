A woman has been jailed for racially aggravated assault against a member of the public and assault of emergency workers.

On Tuesday, 9 June Carol Cowan, 52 of Church Road, SE19 appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court charged with racially aggravated assault and assault of two emergency workers [Police officers]. Cowan pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced as follows:

20 weeks imprisonment – racially aggravated assault [one member of the public].

26 weeks imprisonment – assault on two emergency workers [police officers].

Ordered to pay compensation of £100 each to three victims.

Sentences are to run concurrently.

On Monday, 8 June at around 10.45am, police patrolling Westow Street, Croydon, were flagged down by a member of the public who had been subjected to verbal racial abuse by a woman in the street who went on to spit in her face.

The officers located the woman and detained her. When inside the police vehicle the woman told officers that she was a COVID19 sufferer and began to cough in their faces.

Cowan was arrested on suspicion of a Section 4 [racially aggravated] Public Order offence and common assault.

She was taken to a south London police station where she was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Cowan pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced as above.

Inspector Duncan Anderson, of Croydon police, said: “Spitting or coughing in the face at anyone is disgusting and unacceptable behaviour at any time, but given the concerns around COVID19 that we all currently face it is appalling.