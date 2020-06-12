An appeal for witnesses has been issued following an incident in Sandgate on Saturday 6 June 2020.

It is reported that between 1.45pm and 2pm, a 12-year-old boy was approached by a man on The Esplanade who asked him for directions.

The man is reported to have attempted to lead the boy away by his arm before letting go. The boy then ran off.

The man is described as east European, about 5ft 10ins tall, with brown eyes.

He was wearing a black bandana covering his nose and mouth, a black hooded top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black leather gloves.

He left the scene in a car that is described as a silver Volkswagen SUV.

Detective Constable Maria Cutter said: ‘Although the boy got home safely, he was understandably distressed.

‘We are treating this as an isolated incident and would urge anyone who may have seen anything or who may have information to come forward.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/95651/20.