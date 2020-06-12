A Bermondsey shop owner who attempted to smuggle an array of illegal weapons into the UK has been jailed for 21 months.

Kamber Ramadani from Bermondsey in east London told NCA investigators that he planned to sell the flick knives, butterfly knives and other weapons in his shop on the Old Kent Road.

He was been stopped by Border Force officers carrying out checks at Dover docks in February last year. During a search of his Mercedes officers found 28 different bladed weapons in the boot, and a starter pistol and ammunition in the footwell.