Commuters faced delays after person is hit by a train and killed at Belvedere station

A person has been killed by a train at Belvedere station this morning.

Police and Paramedics were called to the station just after 11am on Friday morning.

Sadly despite efforts of the emergency services the person was confirmed deceased by Paramedics at the scene.

The line remains blocked between Charlton and #SladeGreen.

Trains will remain on divert on the Woolwich line for some time whilst Police deal with the incident

Tickets are being accepts on other services

British Transport Police are not treating the incident, as suspicious, and believe it was a deliberate act.