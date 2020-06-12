Crack dealer jailed after county lines operation smashed in Gravesend

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for his role in supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Gravesend.

Habib Sesay was arrested in January 2020 after Kent Police officers linked his address to a phone being used to supply class A substances in the town and carried out a warrant.

The 21-year-old, of Darnley Road, Gravesend, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court to four years’ imprisonment on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

Sesay was detained after drug investigators linked his address in Darnley Road to the supply of illicit substances.

A warrant was carried out on the morning of 22 January 2020 and, although officers went on to find no substances in his home, they were able to seize a quantity of cash and two mobile phones which they suspected were being used to co-ordinate the supply of drugs.

Sesay was brought into custody and an analysis of the phones uncovered around 14,000 messages relating to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

He was charged with the offence on 12 Februaryand has been remanded in custody since.

Police Constable Nicole Mayne, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Sesay was motivated by the desire to make money from the sale of drugs and cared little for the misery substance misuse causes.

‘Despite not finding any drugs in his possession, we were still able to obtain irrefutable evidence on two mobile phones that conclusively proved his guilt and left him with no choice but to plead guilty.

‘I am pleased that he has brought to justice and we will continue to target those who cause harm to our communities by supplying drugs.’