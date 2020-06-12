Cyclist dies following collision near Folkestone

A cyclist has died after having a suspected heart attack following a collision whilst out on his pushbike near Folkestone on Friday morning.

Officers from Kent Police,Paramedics and the Kent air ambulance were all scrambled to Sandgate Hill on the outskirts of Folkestone just before 9am on this morning.

One shocked resident made claim that the man was cycling along before he fell grabbing his chest.

I watched the rapid responce paramedics started to carry out cycles of CPR and using a defib machine in vein. It’s very sad they said.

Specialist collision investigators from Kent Roads Policing have been at the scene for most of the morning carrying out their investigation with a section of the road being closed for nearly five hours.