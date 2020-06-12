Detectives have released images of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey

Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey.

At around 10:50am on Wednesday, 11 March, the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was walking towards the exit doors of the Route 141 bus at Wood Green Underground Station.

The suspect approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The victim challenged him and the man swore at her before leaving.

Police have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

The woman did not sustain lasting physical injuries but was deeply shocked and frightened.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 2520/11Mar.